Walton County School District starts meal distribution Monday

Bags of school lunches are ready for grab-and-go during the coronavirus, March 16, 2020 (KOIN)

FREEPORT, Fla. (WMBB) – The Walton County School District will start distributing meals to children on Monday.

Five sites will begin to provide food for children ages 1 to 18. These five sites will provide a grab and go meal in the school’s car rider line. A child does not have to live in the school zone to receive food at the above sites. The sites are:

Paxton

Mossy Head School

Maude Saunders Elementary School

Walton Middle School

Freeport High School

The schedule for food pickup at the five sites is here:

Monday, March 23 from 11:00 a.m.– 1:00 p.m. – lunch provided

Tuesday, March 24 from 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. – lunch provided and next day’s breakfast

Wednesday, March 25 from 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. – lunch provided and next day’s breakfast

Thursday, March 26 from 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. – lunch provided and next day’s breakfast

Friday, March 27 from 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. – lunch provided and next day’s breakfast

Food distribution will also begin via bus transportation on Wednesday. Over 95 bus stops will be put into place throughout the Walton County School District from 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. and look similar to the district’s summer routes.

Buses will spend 10 minutes at each stop for parents to receive breakfast and lunch at the bus stop instead of visiting school sites. School sites will also remain open as well.