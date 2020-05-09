Walton County resident’s video of wildfire goes viral

SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – Many people in Santa Rosa Beach were wondering Thursday if their home survived the devastating wildfire. A local Walton County real estate agent decided to help and something happened he didn’t expect: his video went viral.

Walton County realtor Charlie Hussel had dozens of call from concerned clients who hoped he might be able to shed some light on the situation.

“I had clients as far as Panama City Beach all the way to Destin asking me is their house alright?” Hussel said.

Using cutting edge technology, that allowed him to work thought the pandemic, Hussel was able to pinpoint the damages to peoples homes.

“There was a lot of confusion for a long time. I did one of those 3D videos just to show everybody where it actually was taking place,” Hussel said.

The video went viral, with more than 200,000 views.