Walton County opening cold-weather shelter

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Walton County Emergency Management officials say they are planning to open an emergency cold weather shelter Sunday night.

This shelter, located at the DeFuniak Springs Community Center, will open beginning at 5:30 p.m and will close at 7:00 a.m. the following morning.

The National Weather Service predicts a temperature of below 40°F in Walton County. Freezing temperatures are possible late tonight through tomorrow morning, Monday, January 6, 2020.

Walton County Emergency Management will continue to monitor weather developments and make additional announcements as necessary.

The community center is located at 361 North 10th Street.

For more information on how you can volunteer with or donate to this or future Cold Weather Emergency Shelter openings, contact the Matrix Community Center at (850) 892-1090.

