Walton County officials open cold-weather shelter

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WMBB)- Walton County Emergency management officials are opening a cold-weather shelter to the public.

The shelter is activated as of Sunday, November 24th and is located at the DeFuniak Springs community center. The address is 361 North 10th Street.

The national weather service predicts a temperature of below 40°F in Walton County. Freezing temperatures are possible late Sunday night (November 24th) through Monday morning (November 25th).

County officials will continue to monitor weather developments and make additional announcements if necessary.