Walton County officials break ground on Highway 98 underpass

INLET BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — After years of planning, Walton County officials were able to break ground on the new Highway 98 underpass on Friday.

The new underpass will allow pedestrians and bicyclists to cross under the Highway 98 and Scenic 30A intersection in order to avoid the busy road.

Walton County Commissioner, Tony Anderson, said during the early stages of planning, he remembers two pedestrian involved accidents happening at the Scenic 30A and Highway 98 intersection, one of them involving a group of children.

“Having something this safe for those children to walk back and forth, ride your bicycle back and forth,” Anderson said. “You know we’re trying to become a bicycle community and the more things we have where it’s safe for people to ride their bikes, the better.”

Scenic Walton Executive Director, Leigh Moore, said without the county, the Donut Hole and 30Avenue donating property, the project may not have been possible.

“I have not worked on many projects — probably any projects — and I’ve worked on a lot through the years where there was this much support and this much readiness to come together and find a way to make something happen,” Moore said.

The underpass is even attracting new homebuyers to the area.

“We chose this neighborhood specifically because we knew this underpass was going in,” said new Walton County resident, Christy Lux. “We love to ride our bikes, we love to ride down 30A, so that’s why we’re here. Our property value has already gone up.”

Officials with the Florida Department of Transportation said after the spring break rush, construction crews will begin mobilizing in April. They estimate the project will take 12 to 14 months to complete.