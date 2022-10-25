WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Regardless of the tax referendum, Walton County commissioners are hoping to move forward on two existing road projects.

They agreed to combine the North Spooky Lane Roadway and Drainage Improvement Project with the US 98 Multi-Use Path Project.

By combining the two projects, they’re hoping it will attract more bidders and begin construction sooner.

The $50,000 North Spooky Lane improvements include paving, striping and signage and new drainage structures.

The US 98 Pedestrian Facilities will be a 10-foot wide multi-use path from Watersound Parkway to West Shore Drive in Inlet Beach.

“Well, like most of the other counties in the area, we and most of the employers in the area, people it’s hard to find employees and contractors are having a hard time keeping enough employees to bid on more projects. So a lot of the smaller projects aren’t getting bid on. So what we did today, North Spooky Lane is set for paving. It’s a small dead-end road and we put it out for bid. It didn’t get any bids. So what we’re going to do is combine it with a larger project,” Walton County Commissioner Danny Glidewell said.

The US 98 Multi-Use Path Project will cost more than $100,000 dollars.

They will use TDC funding.