WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Walton County man was sentenced to 10 years in a sexual assault case.

Renan Miranda Dos Santos, 31, was charged with sexual battery.

On January 23, 2021, A 22-year-old victim was laying on a bus after drinking alcohol with other people on the bus and said she was feeling “fuzzy” and was not completely coherent.

The victim laid down the front of the bus behind the driver’s seat.

Santos returned to the bus, picked her up, moved her to the back seat, and sexually assaulted her.

Santos was stopped by a witness.