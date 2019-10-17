Walton County man convicted in lewd and lascivious battery case

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Walton County man will spend 15 years in the Department of Corrections for lewd and lascivious battery.

29-year-old Robert Moak solicited a 14-year-old girl on social media, actively seeking to have a sexual relationship with her.

Moak was able to coerce the child to sneak out of her home. Once they met Moak provided drugs to the victim that impaired her judgment and began to touch her inappropriately despite her requests to stop.

In addition to the 15 year sentence, Moak has been ordered to pay fines, court costs and restitution, have no contact with the victim, and register as a sexual offender.