Walton County man accused of stealing nearly $90,000 from disabled veteran

Ray Anthony Hughes

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Walton County man who was supposed to act as a guardian for a disabled adult stole nearly 90,000 from him instead, Okaloosa investigators said Monday.

Ray Anthony Hughes, 64, of Defuniak Springs is charged with exploitation of a disabled adult, a second-degree felony.

Hughes was given authority over the man and his estate due to the man’s incapacitation and stole $88,000 over a two-and-a-half-year period, depleting the man’s bank account of his Veterans Administration Disability payments, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s office.

More than $74,000 of the cash withdrawals were deposited directly into Hughes’ personal checking account. Health care managers at a care facility for the disabled man say Hughes never visited the victim during the two years the victim was there, nor did he contribute to his spending account.

They added that if the disabled man needed shoes or clothing, staff members typically contributed their personal funds to purchase the items.

Hughes also deprived the victim of his share of an estate, totaling about $13,000, and is believed to have used the money to help pay for a pickup truck, deputies wrote.

