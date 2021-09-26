Walton County Health Department to offer several vaccine clinics

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Florida Department of Health in Walton County will once again offer multiple walk-up coronavirus vaccine clinics at two different locations.

The first clinic will take place this upcoming Tuesday, September 28 from 10 a.m. through 12 p.m. at the DeFuniak Springs Community Center.

The second clinic will be on Friday, October 1 and will also run from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. at the Department of Health’s Coastal Branch Clinic in Santa Rosa Beach.

Both clinics will offer the first or second dose of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine depending on what you need.

Those who get the shot will receive a $15 grocery gift card while supplies last.