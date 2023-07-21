DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WMBB) – On Friday, July 21st the Walton County Habitat for Humanity and DeFuniak Springs Community Redevelopment Agency hosted its inaugural “Rock the Block” event.

This two-day cleanup effort is going on both Friday, July 21st and Saturday, July 22nd.

However, volunteers are still needed for Saturday’s cleaning.

The cleaning kicked off at 8 a.m. in DeFuniak Springs and volunteers from different organizations across the town came out to help.

Lawn equipment, tools, drinks, and snacks were all provided to the volunteers.

Roughly 60 volunteers are expected to come and help out over the two-day project.

“We’re just excited for the permanent and positive impact that we make here in Walton County,” said Walton County Habitat for Humanity CEO Teresa Jones. “We just completed our 63rd home and have six houses under construction so we are proud to be the only nonprofit provider that provides true workforce housing for the people that live here in Walton County.”

If you can’t come and help out this weekend, no worries. Walton County Habitat for Humanity has other volunteer opportunities available to the general public.

For more information on Walton County Habitat for Humanity or DeFuniak Springs CRA, click here.