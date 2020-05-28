Walton County graduate’s emotional video goes viral

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Superintendent, A. Russell Hughes, brought one Walton County graduate to tears when he greeted her in a drive-through Senior Salute.

On May 22, Emilice Morales, a Walton County High senior, couldn’t hold back the tears when Hughs greeted her in the car.

Morales said that her father grabbed her phone and started filming her reaction.

“I handed him my phone, starts recording, and then I see my teachers waving goodbye and all of these emotions running through my head,” Morales said. “I even got chill saying this.”

In the video, Morales is heard calling Hughes “Pappa Hughes.”

Morales’ mom said that the nickname is a node to how much his students adore him.

“The fact that he told me he loved me just made me more emotional,” Morales said. “I’ve built such a huge connection with him and with all of my teachers.”

Morales was excited to see her video go viral. She said that it’s her first one.

“The next morning I posted it and oh my gosh, a thousand views in literally like seconds,” Morales said. “My phone has been blowing up non-stop.”

Morales’ video currently has more than 6 million views, 1.7 million likes, and 10 thousand shares online.