WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — For years Walton County Fire Rescue has been trying to get new engines to modernize the department.

On Thursday two more trucks arrived at Station 2 near DeFuniak Springs. Each cost hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Walton County Sheriff Mike Adkinson said the engines were designed by firefighters, to be as effective as possible. Thursday morning, firefighters pushed in the two trucks, honoring a tradition that dates back to the 1800s.

Back then fire departments used horses to pull fire apparatus. Now, Walton County Fire Rescue said the new engines are part of an ongoing plan to modernize trucks.

“It dramatically increases our ability to provide a higher level of service,” Adkinson said. “These things are able to pump water and move at a volume that allows us to get in some places, maybe we normally wouldn’t be able to really expedite putting out putting out fires.”

Adkinson said it took two years for the trucks to arrive in Walton County. He said Fire Rescue has plans for more engines which should arrive in two years.