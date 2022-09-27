WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Walton County Fire Rescue was named the Florida Health 2022 EMS Provider of the year.

They were recognized by the Florida Department of Health at the State EMS Advisory Council meetings in Orlando last week.

Currently, Walton County is without a hospital in the area, which makes fire rescue the sole provider of emergency transport in the county.

Fire Chief Tracey Vause said he has been in the industry for 28 years and this is the first time he has been with an organization that has received the recognition.

“The men and women really care about what they do. They really try hard to do a good job for every patient they encounter when they are out in the field. People are sick and people call us in their worst moments and the level of compassion and dedication to service that I have seen in these men and women is beyond what I have ever seen at this point in my career,” Vause said.

Vause has been with Walton County Fire Rescue for four years. He said he is very proud of the professionalism and dedication of the Walton County Fire Rescue team.