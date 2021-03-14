Walton County Fire Rescue and Florida Forest Service responds to 8 acre fire in Freeport

FREEPORT, Fla. (WMBB) — Walton County Fire Rescue and the Florida Forest Service responded to an eight acre fire near Jonathon Drive.

When WCFR initially responded, they thought the fire was on about two acres in the woods surrounding the area.

However, when the Florida Forest Service was able to get back into the woods, they discovered the fire was actually on about eight acres.

The fire was close to three or four homes in the area according to officials. WCFR set up engines around the homes in order to protect them.

The fire has been put out and there are no reported injuries or damages,