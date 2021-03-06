Walton County fatal crash leaves one dead

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — One man was killed in a car accident at the Highway 331 and Chat Holly Road intersection early Saturday morning.

Florida Highway Patrol has identified the victim as a 29-year-old man from West Palm Beach.

Authorities said the man was trying to turn left onto Highway 331 from Chat Holly Road when a woman heading south on Highway 331 did not see him and crashed into the left side of his car.

Lieutenant Jason King with FHP said the man’s car then caught on fire. He said deputies tried to put it out with fire extinguishers but the fire eventually engulfed the victim’s car.

King said at this time they are not sure how the vehicle caught fire. He also said based on the injuries, it appears the victim died from the accident and not the fire.

Highway 331 saw multiple lane closures Saturday morning as a result of the accident.

While Walton County Deputies and the Florida Department of Transportation were securing the scene a WCSO deputy was hit by a drunk driver who did not listen to instructions to turn around.

According to a separate release from FHP, the deputy saw the car approaching. He tried to get out of his patrol car because he believed the driver was going to hit the passenger side of his car.

While the deputy was trying to escape his car to avoid being hit, the driver hit the deputy’s brush guard.

The DUI suspect has been charged accordingly and the deputy is being treated for his injuries.

All lanes on Highway 331 reopened around 9 a.m.