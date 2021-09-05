Walton County DOH to hold three vaccine clinics

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Florida Department of Health in Walton County announced on Friday they would hold three vaccine clinics this upcoming week.

All three vaccine clinics are walk up and no appointment is needed.

The first clinic will be on Tuesday, September 7 from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. in Defuniak Springs at the Walton County Fairgrounds. A second clinic will be held on Wednesday, September 8 from 12 p.m. – 2 p.m. at Caring and Sharing of North Walton County and a third clinic will be held on Friday, September 10 from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. at the Health Department’s Coastal Branch Clinic in Santa Rosa Beach.

All three clinics will offer the first or second dose of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccine depending on what you need.

Those who get the vaccine will get a $10 grocery gift card while supplies last.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Florida Department of Health in Walton County to hold multiple vaccine clinics

Chipley to receive $1.8 million in ARPA funding

White's Wrecker Service to offer free towing and ride home service

One man dies in Walton County motorcycle accident

Extra security present at Bay and Mosley football game

PCB businesses are packed despite Labor Day weekend event cancelations

More Local News

Don't Miss