WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — On the first day of school in Walton County, deputies were focusing on keeping kids safe going to and from campus.

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office launched what they are calling “Operation Blue Bird”.

They increased their presence around all of the Walton County Schools.

Deputies are monitoring traffic and following school buses in unmarked vehicles to make sure drivers are following the rules.

Lieutenant Benjamin Dowdy said they’re watching for several violations and want to remind parents and children to be safe.

“A lot of times when schools been out for the summer, people get used to going through those areas and they speed and they aren’t really paying attention to those speed limits and they reduce speed limits from the school zones so that’s one of the big things. One of the most dangerous things is people passing school buses when they are stopped loading and unloading,” Dowdy said.

Dowdy said they hope by increasing law enforcement school zones they will be able to prevent accidents.