Walton County declares local state of emergency; beaches still open

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WMBB)–On Monday, the Walton County Board of County Commissioners declared a local state of emergency. The local state of emergency will be place for 7 days and will be re-issued each week as needed.

The board unanimously passed the following without any public comment.

Cancellation of all BCC and TDC permitted outdoor events and beach activity ordinance special events.

Cancellation of all work-related travel outside the county for BCC employees without special permission from Director and County Administration.

Suspension of the rental of all public facilities.

Extended all current dog beach permits for 8 weeks. No new permit processing until June 1st.

Extended all driving on the beach permits until August 1st. Beach permit lottery application process will begin June 1st.

All Walton County Volunteer Board meetings have been cancelled for the remainder of March and the month of April. At this time, these meetings are expected to continue in May.

At this time, the county has not made any decision related to closing their beaches. The commissioners said that taking that kind of action could be extremely difficult. Seaside Community Development Corporation did decide to close their beach accesses though.

They also did not make any decision regarding closing local businesses or introducing a curfew.