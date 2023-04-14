Update: Florida CFO Jimmy Patronis said on Twitter that the situation was resolved without an incident.

“My team in the Bureau of Fire, Arson and Explosives Investigations have just given the ALL CLEAR after a bomb threat was called in at the Pearl Hotel in Rosemary Beach,” Patronis wrote. “Big thanks to @WCSOFL and our DFS bomb squad for clearing the scene and keeping Floridians safe.”

Our previous story is below:

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Walton County Sheriff’s deputies say a bomb threat at a hotel has forced them to stop traffic along 30A Friday afternoon.

The bomb threat was called in at the Pearl Hotel in Rosemary Beach according to a 12 p.m. news release..

“At this time, deputies are evacuating and sweeping the hotel,” officials wrote. “The flow of traffic has been stopped on 30a from both Inlet Beach and Seaside until we can substantiate the threat.”

The agency said they will release more information once the scene is cleared and safe.