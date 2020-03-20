Walton County announces two more positive cases of COVID-19

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WMBB) – The Walton County Department of Health announced two more positive cases of COVID-19 Friday afternoon.

Both are residents of Walton County. One of the cases is a 20-year-old female and the other is a 50-year-old male. Both individuals are isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials.

Walton County has reported three cases of COVID-19 in total now.

“We are working closely with these individuals, their close contacts, and healthcare providers to determine what additional COVID-19 testing may be required,” Walton County Health Officer Holy Holt said in a press release. “We are also coordinating with local and state officials to ensure proper precautions are being taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19.  I want to stress the importance of following the CDC guidelines and practicing social distancing to protect those that are most at risk.” 

