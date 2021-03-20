Walton County accident leaves two men dead

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A 38-year-old Navarre man and 46-year-old Crestview man after a two-car crash on Friday afternoon.

According to Florida Highway patrol, a 46-year-old man from Fort Walton Beach was driving east on Highway 90 approaching Wilderness Road. At the same time a tractor/trailer was driving west on Highway 90 and was also approaching Wilderness Road.

The driver of the sedan was driving in the wrong lane and the driver of the tractor/trailer tried to take action to avoid a crash. However, the front bumper of the tractor/trailer collided with the sedan’s front bumper.

Both of the passengers in the sedan died as a result of the accident and the driver of the sedan is being treated for critical injuries.

The 60-year-old driver of the tractor/trailer is being treated for minor injuries.

