WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The owner of a Walton County construction company is facing felony charges.

Walton County investigators said the victim was building a house and hired Nicholas Henderson, 43, the owner of Henderson Construction in Rosemary Beach.

“During the home-building process, investigators found Henderson Construction fraudulently altered invoices multiple times in 2021 and 2022 where he artificially inflated prices for products and services. In some cases, charging the victim for services and products not provided,” officials wrote in a Friday news release. “In the process, Henderson combined his illicit financial gains with legitimate business assets and by doing so illegally laundered money.”

Henderson is accused of stealing and laundering more than $75,000 from the victim.

He is charged with organized fraud greater than $50,000, money laundering greater than $20,000 less than $100,000, two counts of forgery, and two counts of submitting a false invoice.

Henderson was arrested and released on March 9th with a $30,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court again on June 23rd.

Investigators asking anyone who believes they may be a victim of Henderson Construction to contact the Criminal Investigations Bureau.

“As we continue to see an uptick in financial crimes, the Walton County Sheriff’s Office is encouraging residents to perform due diligence on those you hire, prioritize auditing all transactions and pay close attention to any electronic monetary transfers,” deputies wrote. “In addition, it’s also a good practice to obtain itemized invoices and verify they are not duplicated.”