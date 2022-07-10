DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WMBB) — The Walton County Commission plans to address an audit issued by the clerk of courts at a special meeting on Tuesday.

The audit accused all five commissioners of misusing taxpayer money for inappropriate purchases on their county credit cards.

The audit shows the commissioners had reportedly used the cards for first class airfare, expensive hotel rooms, snacks, meals and in some cases alcohol.

The special meeting will take place on July 12 at 1:00 p.m. at the DeFuniak Springs board room.

The meeting is open to the public.