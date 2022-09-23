WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Walton county law enforcement agencies performed their first full-scale active shooter exercise at Mossy Head Elementary School on Friday afternoon.



“This is a major major interlocal agency activity for all of these departments to play a part in this to make sure our ultimate goal is forever to keep children safe and that’s what we want to do with our children and of course our employees,” Walton County Superintendent Russell Hughes said.

Hughes said it’s crucial that all local agencies are on the same page regarding a real active shooter situation.

“It is paramount that we understand that it takes teamwork for all of us to keep our children safe, keep our community safe, and without all these agencies working together then there might be a hiccup in what we would do if this becomes real, and we don’t want a hiccup to happen, we want to be prepared,” Hughes said.

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office, Walton County Fire Rescue, Emergency Management, DeFuniak Springs Police, and the Florida Highway Patrol and school administrators participated in the exercise.

“We want to see where we have deficiencies and I think that’s one thing sometimes with elected officials, public officials, they are afraid to admit their deficiencies, I am going to be upfront with you, where we make mistakes here we are going to own them and get them right, so that when this happens, God forbid this ever happens, but that we are prepared,” Walton County Sheriff Mike Adkinson said.

Adkinson said the exercise helps them tailor the training for each school campus and correct potential mistakes ahead of time.

The Walton School District has more than 30 school resource deputies along with their Guardian Program.