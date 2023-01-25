WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — As Walton County residents learned this week a disaster can happen in a heartbeat.

Although tornados struck several times, no one was hurt.

But county leaders said they have to be prepared for the worst.

The Local Mitigation Strategy Group met on Wednesday to discuss possible improvements and changes that would put the county in a better position to limit damages.

“We talk about in that plan what our hazards and vulnerabilities are, what type of disasters we’ve had in the past, and what can we do to mitigate against damage from those hazards,” Walton County Emergency Management Director Jeff Goldberg said.

The strategies cover natural disasters, human-caused disasters, and technological disasters.



“Some of the other projects on there are generator projects for fire stations, safe rooms for fire stations, stormwater flooding projects, things of that nature, elevation projects, all different types of things that we can do to help prevent damage and protect life and property from the community, from disasters,” Goldberg said.

One of their latest initiatives is underground utilities, which would change aesthetics in the area and also help out with power outages after a natural disaster.

“Underground utilities, of course, bring tremendous aesthetic improvements when you get those poles and wires out of sight, so that was our focus initially, but throughout the years, as natural disasters, storms, wildfires we’ve had issues within the county have become more and more frequent and seem to be more serious or extreme, It became more of a mitigation and resiliency issue for us,” Scenic Walton Executive Director Leigh Moore said.

Goldberg said 90 percent of underground utilities aren’t impacted after a disaster. They hope this will be the next step in making the county stronger against storms.

The Local Mitigation Strategy Group meets quarterly.

They said their next step will be to pull together a plan to get the projects moving.