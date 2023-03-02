WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Walton County officials have been talking about a new road to connect Highway 98 to County Road 30A for about eight years.

On Thursday night, county commissioner presented the results of a study, as well as three possible options for the South Walton Connector Road.

One of the three options was to axe the project completely, but commissioners chose an option that would have the least amount of environmental impact, which was one of the resident’s concerns.

The purpose of the project is to address congestion, improve emergency service and evacuation times, and create safer access to schools, but residents don’t see it that way.

During the special meeting, commissioners listened to public comments before they decided which option to choose.



“I just have to ask, how many more of our taxpayer dollars are going to be wasted on this effort? I’ve been through that process. I saw it back in the nineties and you wasted time and money,” a Walton County resident said.

Opponents said the road would have an adverse impact on Point Washington State Park and fire management routines.

They also said construction would disrupt lives.



“Basically we had three options, we had two route options, one that goes on to the west of the power line, one that goes down the power line and then there was the option to close the study out, basically, to not build it,” Walton County Commissioner Danny Glidewell said. “How we voted to do that is to consider the D2 option, which was the power line option, and to move to the second phase of the study.”

The study shows 10,000 vehicles traveling County Road 30A daily in 2021.

It also claims the new road would reduce that number to between 1,000 and 3,000 cars a day.

Glidewell said the option they chose would be best for the state forest.



“I don’t think anybody in Walton County government is not sensitive to preserving our forest,” Glidewell said. “It was said and not by the citizens that a golden goose is the forest and that’s the truth. So the best way to protect the forest and build a road that’s needed is to go down the power line. For me, the public safety argument is the best that our is the most compelling. You know, we put millions of tourists on that road every year, not to mention the thousands upon thousands of residents and we’ve got to be able to get police, fire and ambulance to those folks.”

Residents argued that there should just be more fire stations instead.

South Walton Fire Chief Ryan Crawford said that is not the answer.



“Part of our delivery of services is not solely about where that fire station is located,” Crawford said. “It’s about the interconnectivity of roadways, the ability to assemble crews from multiple fire stations to a location in eight minutes so by having only one way in and one way out over a stretch of six miles, it makes that very challenging.”

Glidewell said they’re still several years away from beginning construction and this is just one step closer.

The project is not funded, and the county will have to find the money, which will be expensive.