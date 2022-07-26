SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Dozens of people packed this morning’s Walton County commission meeting to weigh in on a proposed housing complex.

Developers want to build an affordable housing complex in Santa Rosa Beach.

Some residents were in favor, others weren’t. Christian International first pitched plans for affordable housing development in January.

Walton County commissioners reviewed their rezoning application during Tuesday’s meeting.

But before making a decision residents had a chance to give their opinions on the project.



“Almost all of my subcontractor workers do not live in Santa Rosa Beach; they commute here. And that’s a big task for them they just can’t find anywhere to live that’s affordable, there’s a fix to that. Is this project the fix? No, it helps the problem,” a Walton County resident said.



“We need people. People are our infrastructure so I vote yes on this all day long,” another Walton County resident said.

The project is planned for 68 acres on both sides of Highway 98.

408 units on the north side, with 20% of them allocated as workforce housing.

Another 256 units would be on the south side, with a mix of workforce housing and potential commercial units. Some residents begged commissioners to vote against the rezoning request.

“This project on the north does not serve concerns for affordable housing. Those 82 units will be used for affordable housing,” a resident said.

“Our job is to preserve the beautiful earth that God gave us, he entrusted us and he entrusted Christian International with conservation land that they are destroying all for money, money talks,” another Walton County resident said.

“The board has had a number of opportunities in the last year to approve projects which have a component that includes affordable housing units as a part of the project. The code allows and even incentivizes construction by extra density. This is a particularly large project, in fact, this is the largest area we have considered in the last year,” Land Use Attorney for Walton County Planning Department Steve Hall said.

In the end, commissioners voted to approve the rezoning request.

A final vote on the project will come later. Christian International’s next step is to create a development plan.