SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — We are just a couple of months away from tourists making their way down to Walton County.

More than 50 local businesses were set up at Walton County’s Tourist Development Department Hospitality and Service Industry Job Fair.

“Walton County is such a top tier tourist destination and our partners really need that good, steady, qualified worker to come and help provide those excellent expected services, you know, that our visitors will come and residents as well,” Walton County TDC Communications Director Nicole Barefield Everett said. “So trying to link those people, those job seekers who are really in search right now with some of the top employers in the county is just a great opportunity and we’re glad to provide.”

South Walton Fire District is among those looking to fill positions.

“We’re going to have a couple of handfuls worth of positions, probably between 12 and 20 people that we need to hire for dispatch as well as the beach, but as soon as the busy season on the beach kicks in, we’re going to have to really take as many lifeguards as we can get to be able to maintain good staffing levels and put as much public safety personnel on the beach as possible,” SWFD Public Information Officer Mackenzie McClintock said.

McClintock said the pay for lifeguards starts anywhere between $17 and $20 an hour.



“If somebody is an EMT or a paramedic or they have other types of certifications, they’ll get raises based on the certifications or qualifications that they have. If they’re a full-time staff member or a beach safety officer or lieutenant,” McClintock said.

Most companies at the job fair offer jobs starting at $18 dollars an hour.

“We hire for sales, we hire for marketing and we have lots of great opportunities for people looking to get a change in their life and do really good big things. Most of our opportunities are six-figure potential and lots of lots of ways to make lots of money,” Site Recruiter for Wyndham Destinations Tommy King said.

If you missed Friday’s job fair, you can find some of the openings on their website or give them a call at 850-267-1216.

To view SWFD openings visit their website and for Wyndham Destinations openings visit here.