Walton Co. authorities searching for sexual predator

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Walton County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a registered sexual predator.

Michael Wayne Alford, 35, is a registered sexual predator and has fled his DeFuniak Springs address on West Beach Drive. Alford also has a no contact order for his previous address on Simpson Court, also in DeFuniak Springs.

Deputies say Alford has no vehicle and his last known means of transportation by foot. He was last seen last week in the city limits of DeFuniak Springs walking around on 8th Street.

If you have any information on his whereabouts you are asked to call the Walton County Sheriff’s Office or you can remain anonymous by calling Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers at 863-TIPS.

