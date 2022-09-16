WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — There’s a big problem at the Walton County Animal Shelter.

With too many cats and dogs, the shelter’s been overcrowded for the last few months, between owner returns and new animal drop-offs, there are nearly 200 animals waiting for forever homes.

While they wait, shelter officials said they have dozens of puppies and kittens that need foster homes.

“Enough capacity where we are really pushing hard to get all of the animals out of the shelter. So we have dropped all of our adoption fees to $25 so that includes spay and neuter, microchip, and all age-appropriate shots, most of our animals we are trying to make sure they are vetted so that if you come in to look at an animal you can take it home that day,” Walton County Animal Shelter Supervisor Patricia Weingartner said.

The shelter also needs some donations.

As the temperatures start to drop, they could use blankets and new pet toys.

If you’d like to donate visit their website or their Amazon Wishlist.