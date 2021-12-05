Walton and Holmes legislative delegation meetings to take place next week

WALTON AND HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Walton and Holmes County residents will have the opportunity to make their voices heard Monday, December 6 at their legislative delegation meetings.

The meetings are an opportunity for citizens, elected officials, cities, local governments and other civic organizations to address the delegation before the 2022 legislative session.

They will also consider and vote on “local bills” which is state legislation that only pertains to a municipality, taxing district or school district within the counties.

Public testimony is welcome at both meetings. Representative Brad Drake and Senator George Gainer will attend both sessions.

The Walton County meeting will begin at 9 a.m. at the South Walton County Courthouse Annex and the Holmes County meeting will take place at 11 a.m. at the Bonifay Kiwanis Club.

