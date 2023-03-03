Administrators said the event helps kids begin to think about future careers.

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Walsingham Academy began a new program to encourage students to read Friday.

TV stars, police officers and news anchors were at Walsingham Academy Friday to read to students.

School administrators said the celebrity reader event is a great way to invite community members to Walsingham.

Principal Amy Harvey said the school plans to hold an annual celebrity reader event. She said the program also teaches students about potential careers.

“We’re encouraging them every day to want to read, but we also want to show them that there’s a purpose for that,” A. Gary Walsingham Principal Amy Harvey said. “There’s a purpose for them to get excited about reading. It’s going to open up so many opportunities for them.”