Walsingham Academy holds school registration event Saturday morning

From 8-10 a.m. Saturday morning parents signed their children of for school at Walsingham academy.

PANAMA CITY BEACH, FLA. (WMBB) — From 8-10 a.m. on Saturday morning, Walsingham Academy held a student registration event. Parents and students arrived throughout the morning to sign up for school, and meet teachers and administration.

“It’s a great opportunity for parents to come out and see the school,” Micah Holt, a parent of one registering student said. “Which a lot of us haven’t been able to see the school yet. So to come and see the school and meet the principal, meet some of the staff, a lot of the teachers are out here.”

The registration also gives principal Amy Harvey more insight on how many students she can expect once the school year begins on Aug. 10.

“It’s really important for parents to come out and register as early as possible so that we know how many people to hire, how many textbooks to order, how many supplies we need, how many lunches to prepare for the first day of school,” Harvey said.

Parents have been able to register for the school since February over the phone, but many had not seen the brand new school yet.

The interior of the school is still under construction, but there will be a ribbon cutting ceremony on Aug. 5 to officially open Walsingham Academy.

“The sooner we get parents to come in and register, the sooner we can hire the right amount of teachers and buy the right textbooks and all of that stuff,” Harvey said.

While Harvey said the school has prepared enough supplies, and hired enough staff for the students already registered, she’s still uncertain how many more students will register.

“Generally people don’t even understand the process for say like hiring teachers. So if I have two classrooms full of kids show up the week school starts, there’s no way I can hire teachers in time for the first day of school.”

To register your child to attend Walsingham Academy, visit this link to their phone number, where you can call to register.