Walmart announces temporary closure of Lynn Haven location

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — On Sunday Walmart announced they would temporarily close their Lynn Haven location to allow third party cleaning crews time to throughly clean and sanitize the building.

The closure will begin at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, July 25. The store will remain closed through Monday, July 26 and will reopen Tuesday July 27, at 6:00 a.m.

Walmart released a statement on Sunday saying:

“As an essential business and a member of the Lynn Haven community, we understand the role we play in providing our customers with food, medicine and other essential items, especially at this time.

As you know, several areas across the country have begun seeing a renewed increase in positive COVID-19 cases, mainly among the unvaccinated, and we want to assist health officials working against the pandemic. As part of this effort, we have chosen to temporarily close our Lynn Haven store location at 2101 South Highway 77 today at 2 p.m. as part of a company-initiated program. This will allow extra time for a third-party specialist to further sanitize the store and will also give our associates additional time to restock shelves and prepare the store to once again serve the community. We plan to reopen the store to customers at 6 a.m. on Tuesday, July 27.

Everything we’re doing is for the well-being of our associates and customers, and in consideration of guidance by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and health experts. When the store reopens Tuesday, we will continue conducting associate health assessments, and all unvaccinated associates must still wear face coverings.

In addition to offering COVID-19 vaccines to customers through walk-in or online appointments, we’re also offering easy access to vaccines for associates. Associates can receive their vaccinations at their home store pharmacy, on or off the clock.

Should associates choose to schedule their vaccinations elsewhere, we will provide two hours of paid leave. Associates who receive the vaccine are given a $75 bonus for doing so.

These protocols and convenient access to vaccinations are in addition to the extensive measures we’ve put in place during the pandemic to help protect our associates and customers. We will continue working closely with elected and local health officials, adjusting how we serve the community while also keeping the health and safety of our customers and associates in mind.“

News 13 has reached out to Walmart to see if this will happen at other locations in the future.