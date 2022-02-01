MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — Marianna City Commissioners now have the groundwork for a project aiming to connect the whole city.

After Hurricane Michael, commissioners said they knew they wanted to incorporate connectivity into their recovery plans. At Tuesday night’s commission meeting, a Melvin Engineering representative laid out the groundwork for those plans.

“Some of the projects that we’re going to do lend itself to being able to do some trail activity work because there’s going to be a lot of sewer work and a lot of water work,” Marianna City Manager Jim Dean said.

Commissioners hope to construct trails throughout the city as a two-for-one deal. Using money from community service block grants and other hurricane recovery funds, this project will be low-cost to the city.

“We’ve acquired an easement to put a sewer line in, but now, let’s piggyback on that and put that trail there and it’d be something that we maintain in the future,” Dean said.

Dean believes the community would benefit greatly from this project. He said it will encourage outdoor and recreational activity.

Commissioners said they are ecstatic to finally get the ball rolling.

“When you stop investing in the city infrastructure, the city can’t grow,” City Commissioner Allen Ward said. “So we always have to be proactive about reaching out for grants and projects and maybe looking outside the box a little bit.”

City commissioners are also looking at connecting sidewalks to prominent roads.

Melvin Engineering officials pinpointed five or six spots where these sidewalks could help better connect the community to locations throughout the city.