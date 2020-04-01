Walking down the aisle at a later date: Panhandle weddings postponed due to COVID-19

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Many Panhandle couples will be walking down the aisle at a later date due to the coronavirus outbreak.

“It’s devastating for them because a lot of them have picked this particular date for a reason,” Signature Weddings and Events owner Clay Keels said. “It could be the anniversary of when they started dating, the anniversary of when they got engaged. It’s just heartbreaking.”

Keels has only had nine of his weddings reschedule to a later date, but he’s making sure each couple still gets their dream date.

“When you are trying like I said to get ten vendors aligned with the same date available, it takes some work, but everybody is great, everybody is working,” Keels said. “Clients are great, they give us a list of seven or eight dates, we all pass it back and forth through email and we narrow it down to dates we are all available.”

One of Keels weddings is being moved to December. Heather Strange and Dillon Barber’s big day was orginally set for April 25. The mother of the bride says it’s disappointing.

“I mean a wedding is not a huge event as far as with everything going on, but to Heather she’s waited her whole life for this,” Cindy Strange, Heather’s mother, said. “Most little girls dream of this. So it’s definitely been an ordeal.”

Another April 25 wedding getting a rain check is Christi Renee’s. Renee planned the wedding herself and she and her fiancee, Andy Duncan, made the decision to move their big day to September.

“We have a lot of older family members and a lot of people that were going to be traveling, it was really wanting everyone to be safe and not have to try to redo this again in a few months,” Renee said.

Both brides only had to change their dates and were able to keep location and other aspects of their weddings the same.

Signature Weddings and Events said as of now their may weddings are still on.