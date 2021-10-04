Walk like MADD with News 13

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WMBB)– It has been 5 months since News 13’s Tess Rowland was involved in a severe auto accident with a wrong-way driver. Police said the driver of the other vehicle was intoxicated.

Rowland suffered injuries to her internal organs, arm, shoulder, elbow and knee which resulted in five surgeries.

While she is back at work, Rowland said that there is still a long way to go before she is fully recovered.

Rowland is also calling for change within the community. She and the News 13 Team will be Walking Like MADD, on Oct. 23 at 9:30 a.m. at The Landing Park in Fort Walton Beach.

To join here team sign up here.

Rowland also has partnered with White’s Wreckers, who will offer free tows to those who call and say they are intoxicated. They can be reached at 850-215-8695.

“There is absolutely no excuse to drive drunk. While it is terribly unfortunate what happened to me, I still have my life, and I must become a voice for the victims not with us today,” said Rowland.