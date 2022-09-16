WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB)– DUI-related deaths are on the rise across the country. The National Transportation Safety Administration reports drunk driving deaths went up more than 14 percent between 2019 and 2020.

This weekend, Mothers Against Drunk Driving of Northwest Florida is teaming up with the Freeport Farmers Market to raise awareness of impaired driving locally and create a world of no more victims of the 100% preventable crime.

The Walk Like MADD 5K Run/Walk will take place at 425 Victory Blvd. in Freeport on Sept, 18th. The 5K will begin at 8 a.m. with registration starting at 6 a.m.

All proceeds directly benefit Mothers Against Drunk Driving. Founded in 1980, the non-profit’s goal is to prevent impaired driving instances and support victims of the 100% preventable crime.

It’s a statistic News 13’s Tess Rowland is all to familiar with. On May 4, 2021, Rowland was involved in a tragic car crash which police tell us was caused by an impaired driver.

“We hope to create a world with no more impaired driving victims, and we work to support the victims of these violent crimes, both bereaved and injured victims,” said Mothers Against Drunk Driving of Northwest Florida Executive Director, Kristen Allen.

You can register here for the 5K, participants get a swag bag and medal. The cost to register is $35. The last day to register is Saturday at 9 a.m.

There is a 5K run option, and for those interested in simply walking, there will be a 1.5 mile memorial walk stretch.

Following the run, participants can shop over 50 local vendors at the Freeport Farmers Market from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“It’s going to be a fun day. There are great local vendors. A walk/run option for the 5K, and first responder demonstrations to honor their role in combating impaired driving,” said Gary Parks, founder of the Freeport Farmers Market.

There will also be exciting raffles that directly benefit Mothers Against Drunk Driving which include a stay at Hotel Effie in Sandestin and a charter boat excursion from Ranger Angler Fishing Charters.

Local law enforcement and first responders from the Walton County Sheriff’s Office, Walton County Fire Rescue and the Florida Highway Patrol will also have demonstrations for kids which include a rollover simulator, DUI goggle obstacle course and the K-9 unit.

At 11 a.m. Mothers Against Drunk Driving will also have a Law Enforcement Ceremony honoring officers, deputies and troopers who have gone above and beyond in terms of DUI enforcement.

“They are our first line of defense in preventing this crime,” said Allen.