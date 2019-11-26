Voting ‘supersites’ approved for 2020 elections

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Hurricane Michael hit the panhandle less than one month away from elections, impacting numerous voting sites.

Bay County Supervisor of Elections, Mark Andersen was forced to make tough decisions in order for everyone to cast their votes.

Andersen created mega voting sites.

This time around, Andersen is planning ahead and working around damaged facilities.

Andersen gave a presentation to the Secretary of State and representatives from Governor Ron DeSantis’ office to create what is called ‘supersites.’

On Monday, Andersen learned his request was approved. DeSantis then issued an executive order to allow the voting sites.

“I have six identified fully which would be nine days for the presidential primary and then the primary will be another nine days but when we hit the general, they’ll be open for 14 days. These sites will allow us that we will open them but we will not close until election night,” Andersen said.

Any registered voter will be able to vote at any site, no matter their address.

With this, Andersen says Bay County could be the example that counties across the state follow.

“It has proven to be a possible good model for others that may choose to vote in this manner. I know that it is a top priority on this legislative piece for the association of supervisor of elections, which I am the chairman of the committee for the supersite type options for voting in Florida.”

These voting locations will only be used for the general election, the Presidential Primary Election and Primary Election.

Locations of these sites will be released as the elections get closer.

To see the full executive order from Governor DeSantis’ office, click here.