Vortex Springs resembles a swamp after Hurricane Sally

HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The murky water at Vortex Springs is only the beginning of the damage left behind after Hurricane Sally.

Owners, Angela and Darrell Dockery said they’ve owned the property for almost three years, but it’s been in their family for a very long time. They both said they’ve never seen it like this before.

“We’ve never seen it to the level that it was yesterday when the main flood came,” Dockery said.

Vortex Springs is popular with many locals and visitors alike, known to bring in hundreds of thousands of people into Holmes County every single year.

Angela Dockery said she and her husband pour their hearts into the place. To see it like this is heartbreaking.

“We’re grasping at straws, where do we start?” Dockery said.

Dockery said the water condition is only the beginning of their problems. Their compromised infrastructure is by far the worst part of the damage.

“The integrity of everything else that we don’t even know yet, it takes your breath away to say the least,” Dockery said.

When Dockery arrived at the property on Thursday, she said it took her breath away.

“I’ll pray at night and hope that I’ll wake up in the morning and that my husband Darrell wakes up and God says, hey here’s what you need to do next,” Dockery said. “Cause right now we don’t know.”

Despite the damage, Dockery and her husband still have high hopes for the future that includes turning some of the untouched lands into a wedding venue.

“Our goal with this property is to make Holmes County a little bit bigger,” Dockery said. “That little dot a little bigger on the map.”

They even plan to move forward with their first Rodeo in October.

“October 30 and 31st, we are having our first Rodeo,” Dockery said. “It’s planned for the front field and come hell or high water, we’re gonna have one of the best Rodeo’s around here.”

For now, Dockery said they will begin to pick up the pieces and clean up the mess that Sally left behind even if they have to do it themselves.

“She’s worth it and one way or another, we’ll make it,” Dockery said.