KINARD, Fla. (WMBB) — With weather helping tame the estimated 33,000 acre Bertha Swamp Road wildfire, this Friday Calhoun County firefighters dealt with a different kind of smoke– cooking hibachi.

“It feels good to be able to relax and hang out with people you’ve been with and you know, and everybody come together to have a meal and look back at what we’ve done the past couple of days,” Kinard Volunteer Firefighter ben Hayward said.

Like Hayward, most Calhoun County firefighters have been battling fire out of the goodness in their hearts.

There are eight different non-paid volunteer fire departments in the county.

“It’s not about the money for us,” Kinard Volunteer Fire Department’s Fire Chief said. “It’s just about protecting the community. And these guys in this department and all of these departments in this county and surrounding counties, they drop what they’re doing on a moment’s notice and they come running and that’s what makes these small towns great.”

When Daniels mentions, “drop what they’re doing at a moment’s notice,” that includes taking time off of full-time jobs.

“I have guys that work with Gulf Coast Electric, I have guys that work, you know, in other counties around and it consumes a lot of time and people don’t realize how much time it takes to pull this thing off,” Daniels said.

Many of these guys said they’re used to fighting structure fires. Hayward said it’s been a whole different experience with a wildfire this big.

“A lot of time your adrenaline takes over and you don’t realize what’s going on until afterward and then you look back and you’re like I can’t believe I did that,” Hayward said.

Firefighters including Hayward said they’re thankful the community has had their back throughout this whole week.

Daniels said they’re keeping a close eye on the Bertha Swamp Road fire.

If it flares back up, they said they’re ready to fight.