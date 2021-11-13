Volunteers gather at St. Andrews to set up holiday lights

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Thanksgiving is still almost two weeks away but Christmas lights are beginning to pop up around Panama City.

On Saturday volunteers began setting up light displays, hanging wreaths and constructing model buildings at Oaks By The Bay in St. Andrews. Around 70 people gathered to begin the construction.

“It creates a base that people can enjoy the holidays from,” volunteer Matthew Cole said. “They can come down here to St. Andrew’s, park their car, walk the lights. Go get dinner at one of our numerous restaurants or enjoy a beverage at one of our bars.