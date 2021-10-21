Visitors happy to return to PCB for Thunder Beach Autumn Rally

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — If you’ve noticed a lot more motorcycles and louder traffic, there’s a good reason.

The Thunder Beach Autumn Rally officially started on Wednesday but kicked into high gear on Thursday.

“I love when riders take over a whole town you can’t beat that,” a Thunder Beach visitor said.

After being canceled last year because of COVID-19, The fall edition of Thunder Beach has returned. This is the 21st year and visitors are happy to be back.



“Being able to get away from home and relax a little bit everybody in Panama City is nice and they accept us down here, and that’s awesome. And we love spending money down here. And we know citizens love that too,” a Thunder Beach visitor, John Cantrell said.

The event increases revenue for Panama City Beach during a time that is considered a shoulder season for tourism.



“I’ve got friends that work at Harley. They have sold 30 bikes so far, in three days. It helps businesses, small businesses, large businesses. It helps the community, so whatever we can do to support Panama City Beach,” a Thunder Beach visitor said.

The community, motorcycles, and relaxing environment are what keep them coming back every year.

“It’s a great event. I mean we come every time they have Thunder Beach. All the bikes you get to see, all the different bikes, and people, and meet different people from different parts of life,” a Thunder Beach visitor said.

Another Thunder Beach visitor, Janet Snowden, said one of her favorite parts is actually the motorcycle ride down to Panama City Beach.



“I love seeing all the different bikes, and the riders, and the camaraderie between people,” Snowden said.

The Thunder Beach Autumn Rally will conclude on October 24.