Visit Florida backed with $50 million by Governor Desantis and reauthorized for 8 years

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Visit Florida is the premier sales and marketing organization that promotes tourism in Florida both domestically and internationally.

After a debate over whether or not they should receive state funding, the group now has the blessing of the governor.

It’s no secret that tourism is the biggest driving industry in the state of Florida.

“At least 60% of people come here, come here based on some message that has come out of the state of Florida, and visit Florida is our main messenger,” said Senate President Bill Galvano.

Senate President Bill Galvano was just one of many elected leaders to throw their support behind the Visit Florida organization.

“The opportunity for people from all aspects of that industry to interact with each other, share ideas, share fellowship and share advocacy is very important and that’s why I’m here,” said Senate President Bill Galvano.

In addition to Governor Desantis backing Visit Florida with $50 million dollars worth of funding, the legislature is reauthorizing the sales and marketing organization for eight more years.

“The eight years is important because it gives us an opportunity to plan ahead, to use economies of scale and our media purchases and make better use of taxpayer dollars,” said President and CEO of Visit Florida, Dana Young.

Tax dollars that are used to get the word out that Florida is open for business and that includes Panama City Beach.

“And for us to be able to host them in Panama City Beach really showcases that Panama City Beach is one of those destinations that everybody really needs to pay attention to,” said Executive Director of the Tourism Development Council, Dan Rowe.

Meeting planners from around the country with an interest in hosting events in Florida will also be in Bay County this week.