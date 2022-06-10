PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Plans to create a cruise ship stop in Panama City are over. Port Authority board members said the Viking Cruise Lines has decided against establishing a port in Bay County.

Viking announced in 2020 that it planned to add Panama City to a Gulf Coast getaway. The Viking Star was supposed to begin trips in January 2021 on a 9-day trial basis.

“Viking was looking to start right in the COVID pandemic to do an upstart of local cruising to try to restart operations and had a very good plan in place from what I understand,” Panama City Port Authority Executive Director Alex King said. “But we have not talked with Viking recently, do not know any more about that opportunity since.”