Video and images can now be sent to 911 thanks to citizen input

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is one of the first agencies in the county to implement a new Motorola Solutions 911 program that allows citizens to send video, photographs, and recordings directly to the Communications Unit via their cell phones.

“With a few extra clicks, dispatchers can send the 911 caller a link to use to provide secure video or images in a controlled environment in real-time so we can see what they are seeing,” OCSO Assistant Communications Director Audrey Adams said in a news release.

The visual content is stored in a vault for access by OCSO supervisors to boost public and officer safety during incidents and for evidentiary purposes.

“There is nothing more important to a community’s public safety initiatives than ensuring its residents can provide critical information to a 911 operator in times of crisis,” said Lynne Houserman, vice president of emergency call handling, software enterprise with Motorola Solutions. In implementing this pilot program, “the agency has cemented itself as a leader in providing the nation’s most innovative emergency call handling solutions to its community.”

“We are so very excited to be able to offer this to our citizens. We believe it’s going to be of great benefit to the community,” added Adams.