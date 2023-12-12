LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — Lynn Haven Police have released the name of the pedestrian killed in Monday’s fatal traffic crash.

The crash happened in the area of 25th Street and Highway 77 when the driver of a vehicle suffered a medical episode crashed into several other vehicles and then hit a pedestrian who was attempting to cross the street, according to Lynn Haven Police.

The victim was identified as Melida Lucia Lozano De Leal, 64, of Venezuela. Police said she was staying with friends in the Lynn Haven area.

“A joint investigation into this crash is continuing by members of the Lynn Haven Police Department and Traffic Homicide Investigators from the Florida Highway Patrol,” the agency added in a news release.

Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to contact the Lynn Haven Police Department at (850) 265-4111.