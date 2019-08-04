DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Police Department released the names of the nine victims that were killed in the Oregon District mass shooting early Sunday morning, in addition to confirming the name of the suspect.
Connor Betts, 24, was identified as the shooter by Dayton Police. He was killed in the incident. Among the victims is Betts’ sister, Megan Betts, 22, according to Dayton Police.
The nine victims have been identified as:
- Lois L. Oglesby, 27
- Megan K. Betts, 22
- Saeed Saleh, 38
- Derrick R. Fudge, 57
- Logan M. Turner, 30
- Nicholas P. Cumer, 25
- Thomas J. McNichols, 25
- Beatrice N. Warren-Curtis, 36
- Monica N. Brickhouse, 39
- Father of slain Parkland student: ‘This will never be the same city again’
- 1 dead, investigation underway in Jackson County
- Two women arrested after attempting to smuggle drugs into Holmes County C.I.
- VICTIMS ID’d: Sister of suspected Dayton mass shooter among 9 killed
- Justified: How investigators search for the facts after an officer-involved shooting