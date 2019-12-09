Victim identified in Saturday shooting

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Police have released the name of the man who was reportedly shot and killed Saturday.

Officer say they responded to a home on Bonita Avenue after reports of shots fired. When they arrived, two witnesses flagged the officers down and told them a man had been shot.

Officers say they entered the home and found a black male lying face down with a bullet wound in his back. The man was later identified as 55-year-old Eric Thomas of Panama City.

LaGregory Grigges

Officers say Thomas still had a pulse when they came in contact with him. He was taken to Bay Medical where he later died.

Through investigation, police arrested 20-year-old LaGregory Grigges and 31-year-old Willie Whitsett.

Willie Whitsett

The two were charged with home invasion robbery and felony murder.

One witness on the scene says his wallet, keys and cell phone were also stolen in the incident.